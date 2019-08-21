The competition between Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)-Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) couldn't be any more heated.

'Nothing's Changed'

Intel's i9 9900K, which was dubbed the fastest gaming CPU when it was introduced in May 2017, is still the best in business, said Troy Severson, Intel's sales development manager for PC gaming and VR, according to a Wednesday Tech Radar report.

"And I can honestly say nothing's changed. It's still the fastest gaming CPU in the world," Severson said.

The statement was made at Gamescom 2019, the world's biggest gaming event, which is being held through Aug. 24 in Cologne, Germany.

Is Intel Really Best?

AMD has been in the forefront of innovation in recent years, especially since it launched its Ryzen 3000 series of processors.

Despite Intel's dominance in the CPU market, it has been slowly and ceding share to AMD since the second quarter of 2017, the year the Ryzen line of microprocessors was launched.

At the event, Severson compared Core i9 990K to AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X, stating that in real-world testing, Intel's technology was superior among similarly priced products.

Intel also compared its 10th-generation Core Ice Lake processors to AMD's Ryzen 7 3700U and said its product has a slight edge in most games. Both are low-powered chips meant to be used in laptops.

Intel shares were up 1.29% at the time of publication Wednesday, while AMD shares were higher by 1.81%.

