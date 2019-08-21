Market Overview

21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2019 7:47am   Comments
Gainers

  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares rose 22.6% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after falling 20.42% on Tuesday.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 16.4% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after receiving an offer from Xian Chang MA to buy 680,000 shares of the company’s common stock at $3 per share.
  • Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) rose 8.3% to $106.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares rose 8.1% to $28.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 7.8% to $92.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
  • Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) rose 7.1% to $4.20 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank and Citigroup initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group with a Buy rating.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) rose 5.9% to $48.14 in pre-market trading.
  • 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares rose 5.8% to $19.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.39% on Tuesday.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) rose 4.3% to $3.89 in pre-market trading after climbing 71.10% on Tuesday.
  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) rose 4.3% to $31.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
  • Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) rose 4% to $8.74 in pre-market trading after a 13D filing shows F9 Investments holds a 5.96% stake in the company.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 3.8% to $4.70 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 3% to $2.80 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 9.2% to $7.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) fell 7% to $126.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 5.8% to $6.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares fell 4.9% to $4.29 in pre-market trading after surging 36.67% on Tuesday.
  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares fell 4.3% to $55.72 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 4.2% to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
  • TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares fell 3.9% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after declining 4.67% on Tuesday.
  • Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares fell 2.9% to $85.50 in pre-market trading.

