21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares rose 22.6% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after falling 20.42% on Tuesday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 16.4% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after receiving an offer from Xian Chang MA to buy 680,000 shares of the company’s common stock at $3 per share.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) rose 8.3% to $106.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares rose 8.1% to $28.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 7.8% to $92.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) rose 7.1% to $4.20 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank and Citigroup initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group with a Buy rating.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) rose 5.9% to $48.14 in pre-market trading.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares rose 5.8% to $19.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.39% on Tuesday.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) rose 4.3% to $3.89 in pre-market trading after climbing 71.10% on Tuesday.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) rose 4.3% to $31.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) rose 4% to $8.74 in pre-market trading after a 13D filing shows F9 Investments holds a 5.96% stake in the company.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 3.8% to $4.70 in the pre-market trading session.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 3% to $2.80 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 9.2% to $7.69 in pre-market trading.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) fell 7% to $126.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 5.8% to $6.50 in pre-market trading.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares fell 4.9% to $4.29 in pre-market trading after surging 36.67% on Tuesday.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares fell 4.3% to $55.72 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 4.2% to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares fell 3.9% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after declining 4.67% on Tuesday.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares fell 2.9% to $85.50 in pre-market trading.
