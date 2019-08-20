Severe Storms, Intense Heat Ongoing In Plains, West

Severe storms and dangerous heat are not loosening their grip across a large portion of the United States today, August 20, 2019.

Batten down the hatches

SONAR Critical Events: Severe thunderstorm risk areas as 9:00 a.m. EDT, Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Storms have already produced large hail, intense winds and torrential rainfall this morning from Minnesota to eastern Iowa, and they're heading toward some large cities. Looking at the latest update from FreightWaves SONAR, the risk for severe storms shifts to Chicago, St. Louis and Indianapolis this afternoon and evening, likely causing delays on the I-55, I-70 and I-80 corridors. Flash flooding could cut off access to some interstate ramps or secondary roads.

The threat for severe weather is much lower in the Northeast and Southeast. However, a few isolated severe thunderstorms could rumble from Tennessee to Pennsylvania this afternoon and evening, including cities such as Nashville, Knoxville, Charleston (West Virginia), Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Flooding continues along some rivers and creeks in portions of Florida, particularly from Tallahassee to Tampa along the I-10 and I-75 corridors. Soils are saturated from above-normal rainfall during the past several weeks. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon could drop heavy rain, only adding to the chance of roadblocks.

Try to stay cool

SONAR Critical Events: Excessive heat risk areas as of 9:00 a.m. EDT, Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

The mercury across the Desert Southwest will return to above-average levels for late August. Highs will range from 110° to 120° in many spots from Phoenix and Yuma to Las Vegas and southeastern California. If trucks are in tip-top shape, the heat shouldn't stress them too much. Instead, drivers should focus on taking care of themselves by spending as little time as possible outside their trucks.

Excessive heat will also spread from the Great Plains to the Tennessee and lower Mississippi valleys. The heat index will reach 105° to 110° in many places from Dallas to Topeka, as well as in Little Rock, Shreveport, Memphis, Jackson (Mississippi) and northern Alabama. The highest heat index readings, up to 115°, will make outdoor exposure extremely risky and unhealthy from Oklahoma City to Tulsa and northwestern Arkansas.

The Philadelphia metropolitan area will also be a hot spot today with the heat index reaching 100°.

Have a great day, and be careful out there!

