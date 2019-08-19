A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 19, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- DPW Holdings (NYSE: DPW) shares were up 261% to $7.42. The company announced that its subsidiary, Digita Power Lending completed its beta testing of www.monthlyinterest.com, an online fintech portal that facilitates investments.
- Yuma Energy (NYSE: YUMA) shares were up 179% to $3.50 after the company said it has taken significant steps to reduce the general and administrative costs. The company also cut its 2019 capital expenditures.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares were down 26% to $10.64.
- PG&E (NYSE: PCG) shares were down 28% to $10.32. The company received an unfavorable ruling when a judge lifted the freeze on pending lawsuits related to a 2017 fire.
- DryShips (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares were up 35% to $5.18 following news the company will be acquired by SPII Holdings for $5.25 per share in cash.
- Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) shares were up 13% to $41.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- SINA (NASDAQ: SINA) shares were up 13% to $42.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) shares were down 6% to $4.75. The company reported plans to sell its corporate apparel businesses.
- China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) shares were up 18% to $4.31.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares were up 4% to $1.16. The company reported that it achieved statistically significant top-line results in a study evaluating crofelemer for treatment of diarrhea related to targeted cancer therapy.
Posted-In: News Crowdsourcing Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.