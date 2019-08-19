Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2019 8:47am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares moved upwards by 17.6% to $1.07 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) stock increased by 13.2% to $1.20. The market cap seems to be at $40.3 million.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares increased by 10.6% to $1.25. The market cap seems to be at $35.7 million.
  • TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $2.30.
  • Solid Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares rose 9.7% to $9.66. The market cap seems to be at $321.5 million. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on August 19, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) stock rose 8.7% to $2.63. The market cap seems to be at $4.8 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 06, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Check-Cap, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares surged 8.2% to $2.10. The market cap seems to be at $32.7 million.
  • Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares rose 7.5% to $16.97. The market cap stands at $638.7 million.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) stock surged 6.9% to $3.87. The market cap seems to be at $134.3 million.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares surged 6.3% to $1.18.
  • HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 5.7% to $4.70. The market cap seems to be at $1.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 25, the current rating is at Perform.
  • OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $6.66. The market cap stands at $738.5 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $24.00.
  • InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) stock increased by 4.5% to $20.80.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $1.17. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on June 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Geron, Inc. (NASDAQ: GERN) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.6 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on August 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 3.5% to $6.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock surged 3.3% to $8.10.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares increased by 3.3% to $2.50.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares moved upwards by 3.3% to $5.70. The market cap seems to be at $120.3 million.
  • Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock rose 2.8% to $6.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on July 26, the current rating is at Underperformer.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $32.00. The market cap stands at $669.2 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on August 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $46.00.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares surged 2.5% to $60.25. The market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares surged 2.3% to $3.07.
  • MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOR) stock surged 2.2% to $30.70.
  • Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares surged 2.1% to $28.70. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.

 

Losers

  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares fell 18.7% to $0.11 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) stock decreased by 10.0% to $13.00. The market cap seems to be at $226.6 million.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) stock declined 8.8% to $13.85. The most recent rating by Citi, on August 01, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.00.
  • Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) stock declined 8.7% to $3.55. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares plummeted 4.6% to $0.72. The market cap seems to be at $28.5 million.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares declined 4.3% to $0.15. The market cap stands at $27.0 million.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) stock fell 2.3% to $24.77. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 14, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock plummeted 2.1% to $1.87. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on July 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.00.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACST + ACB)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 16, 2019
10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cannabis Short Sellers Clean Up After Tilray's Earnings Miss
26 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 14, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session