33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares moved upwards by 17.6% to $1.07 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) stock increased by 13.2% to $1.20. The market cap seems to be at $40.3 million.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares increased by 10.6% to $1.25. The market cap seems to be at $35.7 million.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $2.30.
- Solid Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares rose 9.7% to $9.66. The market cap seems to be at $321.5 million. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on August 19, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) stock rose 8.7% to $2.63. The market cap seems to be at $4.8 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 06, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $5.00.
- Check-Cap, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares surged 8.2% to $2.10. The market cap seems to be at $32.7 million.
- Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares rose 7.5% to $16.97. The market cap stands at $638.7 million.
- Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) stock surged 6.9% to $3.87. The market cap seems to be at $134.3 million.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares surged 6.3% to $1.18.
- HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 5.7% to $4.70. The market cap seems to be at $1.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 25, the current rating is at Perform.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $6.66. The market cap stands at $738.5 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $24.00.
- InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) stock increased by 4.5% to $20.80.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $1.17. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on June 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- Geron, Inc. (NASDAQ: GERN) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.6 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on August 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $4.00.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 3.5% to $6.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock surged 3.3% to $8.10.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares increased by 3.3% to $2.50.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares moved upwards by 3.3% to $5.70. The market cap seems to be at $120.3 million.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock rose 2.8% to $6.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on July 26, the current rating is at Underperformer.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $32.00. The market cap stands at $669.2 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on August 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $46.00.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares surged 2.5% to $60.25. The market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares surged 2.3% to $3.07.
- MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOR) stock surged 2.2% to $30.70.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares surged 2.1% to $28.70. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
Losers
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares fell 18.7% to $0.11 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) stock decreased by 10.0% to $13.00. The market cap seems to be at $226.6 million.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) stock declined 8.8% to $13.85. The most recent rating by Citi, on August 01, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.00.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) stock declined 8.7% to $3.55. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.
- Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares plummeted 4.6% to $0.72. The market cap seems to be at $28.5 million.
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares declined 4.3% to $0.15. The market cap stands at $27.0 million.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) stock fell 2.3% to $24.77. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 14, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $40.00.
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock plummeted 2.1% to $1.87. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on July 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.00.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.