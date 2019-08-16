FreightWaves Radio Preview: What They Talked About At ACT Research

A trio of interviews from the recent ACT Research conference and a discussion with a leading thought leader on the third-party logistics (3PL) industry highlights this week's edition of FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking.

Evan Armstrong of Armstrong & Associates will kick the show off by giving his insights on the state of the 3PL industry, particularly as it deals with rapid changes in logistics technology and the entrance of big new players.

The show will then shift its focus to the ACT Research conference this past week in Indiana. From the floor of the meeting, co-host John Kingston interviewed Peter Latta, the CEO of A. Duie Pyle on conditions in the less-than-truckload industry and the company's recent security breach; Steve Tam of ACT Research on the state of the market, with a particular emphasis on used trucks; and Tom Moore of the National Private Truck Council discussing the growth of private fleets.

Seth Holm of FreightWaves' Freight Intel team will join co-host Tim Dooner and review FreightWaves' recent report on digital brokerages.

FreightWaves Radio can be heard on SiriusXM channel 146. It airs Saturday at 3:00 p.m. EDT, with a replay at 9:00 p.m. EDT Saturday night and again on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. EDT. It is also available on demand for SiriusXM subscribers.

Image Sourced from Pixabay