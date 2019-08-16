Market Overview

Mubadala Investment Takes Stake In AMD
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 16, 2019 8:17am   Comments
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are higher after a 13G filing from Mubadala Investment Company on Thursday, which showed a 4.9% stake in the company.

Mubadala Investment Company is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates. It's a state-owned holding company that can be characterized as a sovereign wealth fund.

AMD shares traded higher by 2.7% at $30.49 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.20 and a 52-week low of $4.

Posted-In: Mubadala Investment Mubadala Investment CompanyNews

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

