Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher after Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced a partnership to develop a custom processor for Project Scarlett.

Both Advanced Micro Devices and Microsoft have co-designed and co-engineered a custom processor, “AMD SoC to power Project Scarlett.” This processor builds upon the AMD Ryzen "Zen 2" CPU core and a "Navi" GPU based on next-generation Radeon RDNA gaming architecture including hardware-accelerated raytracing.

Why It's Important

Project Scarlett is a step forward in gaming and will provide developers with the power they require to bring their future creative visions to life with up to 120 frames per second, variable refresh rate, support for up to 8K visuals, and almost non-existent load times.

AMD has teamed with Microsoft for over a decade, starting with the Xbox 360 and the first GPU designed for Unified Shading.

Project Scarlett will also be backwards compatible with all Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available on Xbox One.

AMD shares were trading up 4.5 percent at $33.89 in Monday's pre-market session.

