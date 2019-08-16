Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SmileDirectClub Files For $100M IPO
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 16, 2019 7:47am   Comments
Share:
SmileDirectClub Files For $100M IPO

SmileDirectClub has filed for an initial public offering of up to $100 million. The stock will list on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker "SDC."

The teledentistry company provides invisible teeth-straightening devices. It was was co-founded in 2014 by Jordan Katzman and Alex Fenkell and is based out of Nashville, Tennessee. Similar to Align Technology's (NASDAQ: ALGN) Invisalign, SmileDirectClub produces 3D-printed clear aligners.

The startup has been at the forefront of a boom in at-home teeth straightening. In 2018, the company raised $380 million in a new funding round and was valued at $3.2 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

The global orthodontics market is growing, including traditional and clear braces. It's projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2023 from $1.5 billion in 2016, according to Allied Market Research.

Related Links:

Align Technology CEO Defends Q2 Results, Highlights Bright Future

9F Opens Above IPO Price

Posted-In: Alex Fenkell Invisalign Jordan Katzman SmileDirectClubNews IPOs Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALGN)

28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Align Technology CEO Defends Q2 Results, Highlights Bright Future
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Diebold Nixdorf Jumps On Upbeat Q2 Results; World Acceptance Shares Slide
50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Down 170 Points; Gemphire Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Qudian Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat