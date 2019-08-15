9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $10.88 per ADS after being priced at $9.50 per ADS.

The company shares have been approved for listing on the NYSE under the ticker symbol JFU.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

See Also: 9F IPO: What You Need To Know

9F is a digital financial accounting platform that integrated and personalizes financial services in China. It offers a host of financial products and services such as loan products, online wealth management and payment facilitation under a single digital financial account.

Credit Suisse is the lead underwriter for the offering, while Haitong International, CLSA, China Investment Securities International and 9F Primasia Securities are co-managing the offering.