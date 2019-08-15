Market Overview

9F Opens Above IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 15, 2019 10:56am   Comments
9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $10.88 per ADS after being priced at $9.50 per ADS.

The company shares have been approved for listing on the NYSE under the ticker symbol JFU.

See Also: 9F IPO: What You Need To Know

9F is a digital financial accounting platform that integrated and personalizes financial services in China. It offers a host of financial products and services such as loan products, online wealth management and payment facilitation under a single digital financial account.

Credit Suisse is the lead underwriter for the offering, while Haitong International, CLSA, China Investment Securities International and 9F Primasia Securities are co-managing the offering.

