Sehestedt Joins FreightWaves As Vice President Of Association And University Development

Effectively immediately, Will Sehestedt has been appointed as Vice President of Association and University Development for FreightWaves. He will be based in Washington, D.C.

FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller said, "We welcome Will to the FreightWaves family. He will be responsible for developing new trade association partnerships and expanding existing association partnerships." Fuller continued, "Will also takes over FreightWaves University, a program we developed to expand our data and analytics into supply chain curricula at universities. There are currently 13 universities that work with FreightWaves, and Will is going to expand that reach as well."

FreightWaves offers a variety of partnership opportunities with associations and universities that include content, events, benchmarking, data procurement, index construction and access to FreightWaves SONAR, the groundbreaking software-as-a-service data and analytics platform.

Sehestedt said, "It's exciting to be joining a dynamic team that is building something really unique. Companies, trade associations and universities have a great opportunity to put the expertise of FreightWaves to use to better understand markets and continually improve supply chains. I'm looking forward to playing a role in growing those partnerships."

FreightWaves' benchmarking platform is built in partnership with industry associations. It can help association members compare financial and operational data with one another and build insights into how companies can increase performance. Fuller stated, "The position that Will is taking is a key strategic position for FreightWaves. He will help us continue to build upon our association benchmarking, thought leadership and analytics development."

Currently, FreightWaves University has relationships with the following college and universities: Dalton State College; Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech); Iowa State University; Michigan State University; North Carolina State University; Penn State University; Texas Christian University; University of Arkansas; University of Central Arkansas; University of Denver; University of Georgia; and University of Tennessee.

Sehestedt comes to FreightWaves after five years in government affairs at the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), where he most recently held the position of Vice President of Government Affairs. Prior to TIA, he worked as a Legislative Assistant for U.S. Senator Max Baucus (D-Montana) from 2005 until 2014. Sehestedt is a graduate of Georgetown University with a bachelor's degree in American Studies.

