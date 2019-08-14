Threats For More Extreme Heat, Severe Storms

Hot and stormy

SONAR Critical Events: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Rainy weather will develop today, August 14, along a stationary front that lies across the Deep South and the eastern U.S. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding could delay drivers, especially from the Florida peninsula to North Carolina's Outer Banks, affecting the I-75 and I-95 corridors. A few severe storms could pop up along the Gulf Coast and along the eastern seaboard up to Washington, D.C.

The tail-end of the previously mentioned front curves into the Great Plains. Numerous severe storms could develop from eastern Colorado and western Kansas into Wyoming and South Dakota. These storms may contain very large hail and damaging winds, causing delays at times on I-25, I-70 and I-80 through Denver, Cheyenne, Rapid City, Scottsbluff, and Goodland, Kansas. Severe winds caused 20 tractor-trailers to blow over yesterday along I-70 in Ellis County, Kansas.

Also, watch out for dangerous heat across the Florida Panhandle, southern Mississippi, Alabama and much of Georgia. Temperatures will once again reach the middle and upper 90s, but will feel like 105° to 112° because of the extreme humidity.

Excessive heat continues in most of Louisiana and eastern Texas today where the heat index will reach or exceed 110°. In southern Arizona, southern Nevada and the Sacramento Valley it will be a dry heat. Record highs, around 10 degrees above normal, could be set in places such as Phoenix, Yuma and Las Vegas. Overall, highs will range from 105° to near 120°. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings for these areas. Drivers – know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and spend as little time as possible outside in the heat.

Tropical update

SONAR Critical Events: Tropical Storm Krosa, as of 8:00 a.m. EDT on August 14, 2019.

Tropical Storm Krosa is spinning over the western Pacific, getting close to Japan. As of 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight TIme (EDT) today, 9:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time (JST), Krosa's sustained winds were 50 mph. Winds are forecast to stay near 50 mph at landfall in western sections of Shikoku and Honshu islands during the early hours of August 15. However, gusty winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall will begin today.

Impacts of Krosa will include disruptions to ocean shipping routes, as well as possible short-term closures at ports. This includes the port of Osaka, as well as Nagoya. Nagoya is Japan's largest and busiest trading port, located in Ise Bay at the confluence of the Kiso, Ibi and Nagara rivers. Minor disruptions in supply chains in and around Japan are also likely.

Have a great day, everyone, and be careful out there!