60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares surged 171.9% to close at $7.34 on Tuesday.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares climbed 80% to close at $35.90 after the company reported a positive update that its Phase 1 Data for Ripretinib in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors achieved primary endpoint.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 25.8% to close at $14.49.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) rose 22.8% to close at $3.55 after reporting $9.28 million grant to fund Phase 1 trial of CAR T therapy MB-103 in HER2-positive breast cancer with brain metastases. Merchants Bancorp priced 5 million share depository share offering at $25 per share.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) climbed 19.3% to close at $8.84.
- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) gained 18.5% to close at $4.67.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) gained 18.5% to close at $37.28.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) climbed 17.4% to close at $2.97.
- Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE: PZN) gained 17.3% to close at $8.56.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) rose 15.8% to close at $4.46 after the company announced Brookfield Business will acquire 57% controlling interest in Genworth Canada for $1.8 billion.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) gained 15.6% to close at $4.01.
- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) climbed 15.1% to close at $34.33 following Q2 results.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) gained 14.9% to close at $3.08.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) rose 14.8% to close at $11.80 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) climbed 14.4% to close at $13.13.
- Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ABDC) gained 13.8% to close at $9.24 after the company announced it will be acquired by Crescent BDC for $141.9 million.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) surged 12.9% to close at $2.27.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) rose 12.9% to close at $30.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) surged 12.7% to close at $3.11 following Q2 results.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) rose 12.2% to close at $9.10.
- OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) gained 11.6% to close at $6.26 following strong second-quarter earnings and sales figures.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) climbed 11.3% to close at $2.66.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) gained 11.1% to close at $65.46.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) climbed 10.9% to close at $260.85.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) rose 10.8% to close at $3.50 after dropping 58.75% on Monday.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) gained 10.6% to close at $14.93 after reporting Q2 results.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 10.5% to close at $10.55.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) gained 10.5% to close at $4.33.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) rose 10.2% to close at $26.71 following Q2 results.
- Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA) climbed 9.7% to close at $7.68 after the company reported Q2 EPS results up from last year.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) rose 9.3% to close at $3.64.
- BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) rose 9% to close at $5.80 after dropping 55.85% on Monday.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares jumped 7.4% to close at $5.36.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 6.3% to close at $2.53 with the overall market after the U.S. Trade Representation reported that some tariffs will be delayed to Dec 15 on some products including cell phones, monitors, and laptops.
- Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA) rose 6.2% to close at $6.00.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) gained 6% to close at $40.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) gained 5% to close at $8.58 with the overall market after the U.S. Trade Representation reported that some tariffs will be delayed to Dec 15 on some products including cell phones, monitors, and laptops.
Losers
- Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares dropped 59.7% to close at $0.24 on Tuesday. Guardion Health Sciences priced 13 million shares at $0.40 per share.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares declined 57.1% to close at $1.21 after the company preliminary results for its second quarter. Ra Medical announced plans to delay Q2 earnings release and reported that its Audit Committee has begun independent investigation related to anonymous complaint.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares tumbled 42.6% to close at $0.2125 after the company announced a 6.497 million common stock offering at $0.2775 per share.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) fell 42.5% to close at $4.60 after the company reported Q2 results. Bloom Energy said it expects weak order trends in key markets, which could lead to FY20 results missing expectations.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) fell 40.1% to close at $13.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) dropped 23.2% to close at $2.71.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) fell 20% to close at $4.00 following Q2 results.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) dropped 17.6% to close at $20.58.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares declined 14.3% to close at $7.59 following Q2 results.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) dropped 13.1% to close at $2.65.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) tumbled 12.3% to close at $2.42.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares fell 12.3% to close at $1.86.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 12.1% to close at $6.09 after surging 53.66% on Monday.
- Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) dropped 11.5% to close at $5.30.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) dipped 11.3% to close at $3.22. JP Morgan downgraded Aptinyx from Neutral to Underweight.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 11% to close at $5.17.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares declined 11% to close at $8.84 after reporting Q2 results.
- Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) dropped 10.9% to close at $3.26 after reporting Q2 results.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 10% to close at $2.07.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 9.7% to close at $16.00.
- Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) dropped 7.9% to close at $57.04 after the company reported a proposed private offering of $300 million worth of convertible senior notes.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) fell 7.5% to close at $4.30 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ: LRAD) dropped 5.3% to close at $3.77 following Q3 results.
