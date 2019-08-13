GSC Logistics Makes Changes In The Executive Suite

GSC Logistics said that it has made one promotion and one new hire as the company looks to expand further in the northern California and Pacific Northwest drayage markets.

The Oakland, California-based intermodal carrier promoted Justin Taylor to director of Sales Operations. Taylor, who has been with GSC since 2004, previously served as fleet manager and recruiting and compliance manager.

"In his role, Justin will expand the marketing department, creating a focused and robust marketing program, while expanding focused telemarketing efforts, communication campaigns, and brand recognition within GSC's organization and throughout the logistics industry," said Joseph Zepko, GSC's vice president of business development.

Additionally, GSC hired Peter Smith to replace Taylor as fleet manager for GSC Logistics' operations throughout the ports in northern California and the Pacific Northwest. "Peter has a long history within logistics and the human resources area, complementing driver management, communications, and personnel recruiting as components to his Fleet Manager role" said Richard Norton, vice president of operations for GSC.

GSC Chairman Andy Garcia said the personnel moves "will offer GSC new portals for growth and expansion, supported by the most qualified personnel in the logistics industry."

Image Sourced from Pixabay