Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 9:05am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares rose 3.3% today to $14.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $19.00.
  • Fiverr International, Inc. (NYSE: FVRR) stock surged 3.2% today to $27.65. The market cap seems to be at $720.6 million. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
  • American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares rose 1.3% today to $29.00. The market cap seems to be at $17.7 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on July 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.

 

Losers

  • Westinghouse Air Brake, Inc. (NYSE: WAB) shares declined 2.4% today to $73.56 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $89.00.
  • Granite Construction, Inc. (NYSE: GVA) stock fell 1.5% today to $29.15. The market cap seems to be at $2.5 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $31.00.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAL + FVRR)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Still Weighing Fed's Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus
Apple, GE And More 'Fast Money' Picks For July 31
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
ECB Chimes In: Hints Of Rate Cut Could Support Ahead Of Amazon, Alphabet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Lavvan Appoints Former MedReleaf CEO Neil Closner To Its C-Suite