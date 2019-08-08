5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares rose 3.3% today to $14.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $19.00.
- Fiverr International, Inc. (NYSE: FVRR) stock surged 3.2% today to $27.65. The market cap seems to be at $720.6 million. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
- American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares rose 1.3% today to $29.00. The market cap seems to be at $17.7 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on July 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
Losers
- Westinghouse Air Brake, Inc. (NYSE: WAB) shares declined 2.4% today to $73.56 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $89.00.
- Granite Construction, Inc. (NYSE: GVA) stock fell 1.5% today to $29.15. The market cap seems to be at $2.5 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $31.00.
