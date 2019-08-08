52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE: CVRS) rose 73.7% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Siemens Healthineers for $4.28 per share in cash.
- Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) rose 40.1% to $6.36 in pre-market trading. Liberty Tax will acquire Vitamin Shoppe in an all cash transaction deal valued at $208 million.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares rose 21.6% to $0.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares rose 17.4% to $68.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 17.2% to $10.71 in pre-market trading after the company reported the submission of its Biologics License Application to the FDA for Viaskin® Peanut for the treatment of peanut-allergic children.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) rose 15.5% to $53.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 13.9% to $115.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) rose 10.6% to $22.58 in pre-market trading. Broadcom is nearing a deal to buy Symantec's enterprise unit, Dow Jones reported. Symantec is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion after the closing bell.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) rose 10.1% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) rose 9% to $81.12 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) rose 7% to $8.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares rose 6.5% to $17.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 6.1% to $63.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) rose 5.7% to $85.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 5.3% to $30.75 in pre-market trading following launch of second-generation AMD EPYC processors.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 5.2% to $8.76 in pre-market trading.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares rose 5.1% to $1914.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) rose 4.8% to $10.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) rose 4.1% to $20.73 in pre-market trading.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) rose 4% to $41.28 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Lyft after the company reported Q2 earnings. Uber is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) rose 4% to $56.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FCST) rose 3.7% to $35.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) rose 3.6% to $42.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) rose 3.4% to $28.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) rose 3.3% to $128.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) rose 3.3% to $6.95 in pre-market trading after a filing showed Carl Icahn raised his stake from 14.42% to 16.48%.
- NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) shares rose 3.2% to $156.10 in pre-market trading as the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised outlook for 2019.
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) rose 3% to $17.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 3% to $10.45 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) rose 2.7% to $0.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS is up from last year.
Losers
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) fell 35.5% to $30.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also lowered FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) fell 21.6% to $22.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) fell 20.6% to $3.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) fell 19.1% to $14.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) fell 15.4% to $42.09 in pre-market trading despite reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) fell 15.3% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) fell 10.7% to $9.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 10.7% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after dropping 28.23% on Wednesday.
- Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) shares fell 9.8% to $18.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) fell 9.7% to $7.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. JP Morgan downgraded 3D Systems from Neutral to Underweight.
- Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) fell 8.3% to $67.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) fell 7% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q2 results and announced management change.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) fell 5.5% to $75.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) fell 5.1% to $57.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) shares fell 4.9% to $11.01 in pre-market trading following weak Q2 sales.
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) fell 4.4% to $136.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Synacor Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) fell 4.1% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) fell 3.5% to $7.03 in pre-market trading.
- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) fell 3.2% to $28.41 in pre-market trading. Safehold priced 3 million share public offering at $28 per share.
- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) fell 3.2% to $215.00 in pre-market trading. Mesa Laboratories priced 375,000 share public offering of common stock at $210 per share.
- Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAD) fell 3.1% to $9.00 in pre-market trading.
- AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) fell 2.2% to $350.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
