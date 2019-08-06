FreightWaves has signed an enterprise-level agreement to provide Delta Cargo with global intelligence and data analytics through its FreightWaves SONAR platform. Delta Cargo is FreightWaves' first airline partner, and it will provide Delta Air Lines, Inc.(NYSE: DAL) with dedicated access to both the FreightWaves data science team and Market Experts team.

"The global data and analytical resources from FreightWaves will support us as we continually improve our insights into the global air cargo market," said Mark DeFrancesco, Delta Cargo's Managing Director – Revenue Management. "This agreement highlights our continued focus on innovation as well as ensuring that we can better plan and utilize our resources across our global network to provide best-in class cargo service to our customers."

Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of FreightWaves, stated, "This is a terrific agreement for both Delta Cargo and FreightWaves. SONAR's unique marriage of big data, technology and FreightWaves knowledge gives users an unprecedented view of what's happening in and around the freight markets, in the fastest way available in the industry today. We are excited to work alongside the Delta team in building near real-time analytics that provide a competitive edge in the market."

FreightWaves SONAR is a powerful platform that brings together millions of disparate freight market data points with a robust analytics tool-set and the market intelligence of the FreightWaves team – all through one intuitive dashboard and APIs.

The SONAR platform offers near real-time analytics and context with more than 120,000 time-series indices that provide context on global cargo movement. The FreightWaves team of market experts and analysts provide context on the freight market, giving participants the fastest indicators and actionable data in the all modes of cargo movement, including trucking, rail, intermodal, maritime container, air cargo and warehouse data. Using machine learning algorithms, the FreightWaves team combines fundamental freight data with thousands of data series that predict economics, census and commodities activity.

Delta Cargo offers access to an industry-leading global network, reaching more than 310 destinations in 54 countries on six continents and carrying more than 2.2 billion cargo ton-miles each year. Whether it's life-saving pharmaceuticals, organs for transplant, fresh flowers, asparagus, luxury cars or bulk shipments, Delta Cargo offers reliable shipping services with GPS and real-time tracking options. With an industry-leading Cargo Control Center for 24/7 proactive shipment monitoring and IATA's CEIV Pharma certification, Delta has the best on-time performance of any U.S. airline. In 2018, Delta was named to Fortune's top 50 Most Admired Companies in addition to being named the most admired airline for the seventh time in eight years. Additionally, Delta has ranked No.1 in the Business Travel News Annual Airline survey for an unprecedented seven consecutive years.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta employs more than 80,000 employees worldwide and operates a mainline fleet of more than 800 aircraft. The airline is a founding member of the SkyTeam global alliance and participates in the industry's leading transatlantic joint venture with Air France-KLM and Alitalia as well as a joint venture with Virgin Atlantic and Aeromexico. Including its worldwide alliance partners, Delta offers customers more than 15,000 daily flights, with key hubs and markets including Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, São Paulo, Seattle, Seoul, and Tokyo-Narita. Delta has invested billions of dollars in airport facilities, global products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience. Visit www.DeltaCargo.com to subscribe to news updates and operational advisories Look for the red ‘Subscribe' button on the Alerts & News page.

FreightWaves is the leading provider of market intelligence to the global freight industry. The company's SaaS product, FreightWaves SONAR, provides near-real time analytics and context for cargo and economic movement throughout the world. FreightWaves' customers are market participants with direct and indirect exposure in the trucking, maritime, air cargo and intermodal freight markets.

Image Sourced by Pixabay