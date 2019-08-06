5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PPL, Inc. (NYSE: PPL) shares increased by 2.2% today to $29.60 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $21.4 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on June 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock rose 1.3% today to $18.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $23.00.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock decreased by 4.7% today to $0.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $33.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, the current rating is at Perform.
- South Jersey Indus, Inc. (NYSE: SJIU) stock declined 1.6% today to $51.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Ameren, Inc. (NYSE: AEE) shares fell 0.1% today to $74.98. The market cap stands at $18.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on July 25, the current rating is at Buy.
