Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2019 8:55am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock surged 38.1% today to $0.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $26.2 million. The most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on August 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.40.
  • Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) stock rose 8.8% today to $2.60. The market cap seems to be at $168.8 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on June 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $11.00.
  • CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock surged 8.0% today to $2.70. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares moved upwards by 7.7% today to $0.15. The market cap stands at $8.0 million.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares surged 6.5% today to $6.59. The market cap seems to be at $5.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock moved upwards by 6.0% today to $1.41. The market cap stands at $501.0 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Health Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares surged 5.9% today to $21.40. The market cap stands at $288.6 million.
  • Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares increased by 5.9% today to $1.08. The market cap stands at $47.9 million.
  • Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares surged 4.2% today to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.8 million. The most recent rating by Barclays, on June 11, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $11.00.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares moved upwards by 4.1% today to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares moved upwards by 4.1% today to $28.35. The market cap stands at $2.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on June 28, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Compugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEN) stock rose 3.6% today to $3.12. The market cap stands at $198.5 million.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSP) stock increased by 3.3% today to $46.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 01, is at Buy, with a price target of $64.00.
  • Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock surged 2.9% today to $13.81. The market cap stands at $4.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Consumer Edge, on June 28, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) shares increased by 2.9% today to $308.20. The market cap stands at $33.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus, on June 18, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) stock rose 2.7% today to $3.00. The market cap stands at $916.1 million. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares surged 2.7% today to $7.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on July 26, the current rating is at Underperformer.
  • Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares increased by 2.6% today to $16.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $689.4 million.
  • Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) stock rose 2.6% today to $17.24. The market cap seems to be at $6.3 billion.
  • Cigna, Inc. (NYSE: CI) stock rose 2.6% today to $163.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on August 06, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares surged 2.5% today to $5.72. The market cap stands at $881.6 million.
  • Perrigo Co, Inc. (NYSE: PRGO) shares surged 2.2% today to $52.29. The market cap seems to be at $7.1 billion.

 

Losers

  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock decreased by 6.7% today to $1.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $51.6 million.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) stock declined 4.0% today to $0.18. The market cap stands at $35.4 million.
  • Becton, Inc. (NYSE: BDX) shares declined 3.5% today to $227.95. The market cap stands at $68.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $261.00.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares fell 2.0% today to $70.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on May 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $80.00.
  • ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares plummeted 1.5% today to $7.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $855.1 million. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on June 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $15.00.
  • Brainsway, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWAY) stock fell 1.3% today to $9.82. The market cap seems to be at $116.9 million. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on May 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACOR + ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Trades Higher After Q4 Guidance Update
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 5, 2019
Investor Movement Index Summary: July 2019
North American Cannabis Firms Flexed Muscle At This Big London Event
New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning
'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday