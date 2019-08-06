28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock surged 38.1% today to $0.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $26.2 million. The most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on August 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.40.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) stock rose 8.8% today to $2.60. The market cap seems to be at $168.8 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on June 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $11.00.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock surged 8.0% today to $2.70. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares moved upwards by 7.7% today to $0.15. The market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares surged 6.5% today to $6.59. The market cap seems to be at $5.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock moved upwards by 6.0% today to $1.41. The market cap stands at $501.0 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- Health Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares surged 5.9% today to $21.40. The market cap stands at $288.6 million.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares increased by 5.9% today to $1.08. The market cap stands at $47.9 million.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares surged 4.2% today to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.8 million. The most recent rating by Barclays, on June 11, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $11.00.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares moved upwards by 4.1% today to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares moved upwards by 4.1% today to $28.35. The market cap stands at $2.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on June 28, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Compugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEN) stock rose 3.6% today to $3.12. The market cap stands at $198.5 million.
- CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSP) stock increased by 3.3% today to $46.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 01, is at Buy, with a price target of $64.00.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock surged 2.9% today to $13.81. The market cap stands at $4.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Consumer Edge, on June 28, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) shares increased by 2.9% today to $308.20. The market cap stands at $33.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus, on June 18, the current rating is at Hold.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) stock rose 2.7% today to $3.00. The market cap stands at $916.1 million. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares surged 2.7% today to $7.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on July 26, the current rating is at Underperformer.
- Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares increased by 2.6% today to $16.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $689.4 million.
- Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) stock rose 2.6% today to $17.24. The market cap seems to be at $6.3 billion.
- Cigna, Inc. (NYSE: CI) stock rose 2.6% today to $163.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on August 06, the current rating is at Outperform.
- OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares surged 2.5% today to $5.72. The market cap stands at $881.6 million.
- Perrigo Co, Inc. (NYSE: PRGO) shares surged 2.2% today to $52.29. The market cap seems to be at $7.1 billion.
Losers
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock decreased by 6.7% today to $1.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $51.6 million.
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) stock declined 4.0% today to $0.18. The market cap stands at $35.4 million.
- Becton, Inc. (NYSE: BDX) shares declined 3.5% today to $227.95. The market cap stands at $68.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $261.00.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares fell 2.0% today to $70.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on May 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $80.00.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares plummeted 1.5% today to $7.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $855.1 million. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on June 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $15.00.
- Brainsway, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWAY) stock fell 1.3% today to $9.82. The market cap seems to be at $116.9 million. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on May 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
