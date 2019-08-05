4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares are up 7% after raising 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) shares are up 5% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 27 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $152.71 million, beating estimates by $3.52 million. The company also raised 2019 sales guidance.
Losers
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares are down 6% after reaching a deal to form a strategic partnership with HuaGuang.
- Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) shares are down 2% after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.56, in-line with consensus estimates. Sales came in at $5.305 billion, missing estimates by $195 million. The company narrowed third-quarter earnings guidance.
