Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2019 5:49pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares are up 7% after raising 2019 earnings and sales guidance.
  • Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) shares are up 5% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 27 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $152.71 million, beating estimates by $3.52 million. The company also raised 2019 sales guidance.

Losers

  • Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares are down 6% after reaching a deal to form a strategic partnership with HuaGuang.
  • Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) shares are down 2% after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.56, in-line with consensus estimates. Sales came in at $5.305 billion, missing estimates by $195 million. The company narrowed third-quarter earnings guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MAR + KODK)

Marriott Falls After Q2 Sales Miss Estimates
7 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019
24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2019
Cyber Crimes Are Increasing, But Those With Cyber Insurance Are Not
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Survey Data Shows Slowing Economy As Tariffs Loom