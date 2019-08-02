14 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) stock surged 14.7% to $3.00 during Friday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $922.4 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
- Ultra Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPL) shares rose 10.2% to $0.19. The market cap stands at $36.9 million.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) stock increased by 4.8% to $0.57. The market cap seems to be at $103.3 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares surged 3.3% to $4.65. The market cap seems to be at $270.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on June 07, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) shares surged 3.0% to $1.90. The market cap stands at $505.7 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on June 10, is at Underperform, with a price target of $1.25.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares rose 2.8% to $3.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.0 million.
- C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $10.08. The market cap stands at $666.4 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on May 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- CNX Midstream Partners, Inc. (NYSE: CNXM) shares increased by 2.5% to $15.77. The market cap stands at $983.4 million.
- Tellurian, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) shares rose 2.5% to $6.16. The market cap seems to be at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on July 17, is at Hold, with a price target of $9.00.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock increased by 2.1% to $0.45. The market cap stands at $35.5 million.
Losers
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) stock plummeted 3.5% to $2.94 during Friday's after-market session. The market cap seems to be at $747.5 million. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 31, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Cenovus Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVE) shares decreased by 1.3% to $8.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 billion.
- MPLX, Inc. (NYSE: MPLX) stock fell 1.2% to $28.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $34.00.
- Clean Energy Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNE) stock declined 1.1% to $2.62. The market cap stands at $552.5 million.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.