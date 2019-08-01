Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sundial Growers Opens Slightly Above IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 01, 2019 12:09pm   Comments
Share:

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $13.01 after being priced at $13 per share.

The company has listed its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SNDL.

Cannabis grower Sundial currently produces and markets premium cannabis for recreational use under the Sundial Cannabis brand in Canada. The company has been approved to supply cannabis directly to retailers by five provincial regulating authorities in Canada.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Cowen, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Related Links:

Sundial Growers IPO: What You Need To Know

A Halftime Report Of The IPO Market In 2019

Posted-In: News IPOs

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNDL)

Sundial Growers IPO: What You Need To Know
IPO Outlook For The Week: Cannabis, Cancer Therapy, Sushi And Holographic AR
Sundial Growers Announces $130M IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wedbush Sees Upside In Zynga Beyond Video Game Company's Lifted Guidance