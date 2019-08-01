IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has secured a seven-figure contract with a new customer, a manufacturer who ranks among the top 500 public companies globally.

The company says it also signed a new Fortune 1000 beauty brand, and expanded its relationship with a major movie studio as well as an existing Fortune 10 customer.

IZEA Worldwide shares spiked up 25.64% to 51 cents in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $3 and a 52-week low of 38 cents.

