IZEA Worldwide Spikes Higher On New Customer Contract News
IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has secured a seven-figure contract with a new customer, a manufacturer who ranks among the top 500 public companies globally.
The company says it also signed a new Fortune 1000 beauty brand, and expanded its relationship with a major movie studio as well as an existing Fortune 10 customer.
IZEA Worldwide shares spiked up 25.64% to 51 cents in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $3 and a 52-week low of 38 cents.
Related Links:
Dunkin' Brands Reports Q2 Mixed Earnings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.