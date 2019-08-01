Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IZEA Worldwide Spikes Higher On New Customer Contract News
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 01, 2019 9:24am   Comments
Share:

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has secured a seven-figure contract with a new customer, a manufacturer who ranks among the top 500 public companies globally.

The company says it also signed a new Fortune 1000 beauty brand, and expanded its relationship with a major movie studio as well as an existing Fortune 10 customer.

IZEA Worldwide shares spiked up 25.64% to 51 cents in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $3 and a 52-week low of 38 cents.

Related Links:

Dunkin' Brands Reports Q2 Mixed Earnings

Verizon Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings

Posted-In: News Contracts

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IZEA)

27 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday
68 Biggest Movers From Friday
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

11 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session