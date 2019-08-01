41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares rose 25.6% to $0.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares rose 16.9% to $57.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares rose 15.7% to $13.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) rose 11.9% to $35.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) rose 10.8% to $6.85 in pre-market trading. S&P Dow Jones Indices announced RPC will replace Control4 Corp. in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, August 6.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) rose 10.2% to $9.17 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) rose 9.1% to $24.92 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) rose 7.3% to $341.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and sales results.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 6.7% to $10.10 in pre-market trading after reporting first-half results.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) rose 6.6% to $26.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) rose 6.6% to $37.96 in pre-market trading after reporting higher first half sales.
- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) rose 5.9% to $78.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised FY2019 guidance.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 5.9% to $124.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) rose 5.8% to $51.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q1 EPS and better-than-expected Q1 sales results,
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) rose 5.8% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after falling 3.98% on Wednesday.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) rose 5.4% to $4.86 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) rose 5.2% to $45.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) rose 5.1% to $26.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q2 earnings.
- Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE: LPI) rose 5.1% to $3.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) rose 4.2% to $177.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 4% to $56.00 in pre-market trading despite the company reporting weak Q4 earnings and issuing Q1 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) rose 4% to $146.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported half-year results.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) rose 4% to $16.51 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) rose 3.7% to $67.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) rose 3% to $143.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised FY20 earnings forecast. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from $0.39 per share to $0.41 per share.
Losers
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) fell 30.8% to $21.25 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak third-quarter guidance.
- TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) fell 26.3% to $30.99 in pre-market trading after rising 90.14% on Wednesday.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 22.3% to $13.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported a surprise loss for the second quarter and announced plans to cut 33% of its workforce.
- Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) fell 18.7% to $226.35 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q1 sales and issued weak FY20 sales outlook.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) fell 15.5% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 guidance and FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) fell 13.6% to $3.30 in pre-market trading
- Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) fell 13% to $85.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak Q2 EPS results and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) fell 11.9% to $14.95 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) shares fell 9.3% to $17.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY19 outlook.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 7.9% to $181.00 in pre-market trading since announcement Burger King has launched impossible WHOPPER Nationwide.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) fell 7.3% to $67.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 guidance below analyst estimates.
- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRXL) fell 6.5% to $42.98 in pre-market trading following Q2 earnings.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) shares fell 5.4% to $16.50 in pre-market trading.
- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) fell 4.3% to $96.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) fell 3.7% to $3.64 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) fell 4.3% to $14.10 in pre-market trading. KeyBanc downgraded Ferro from Overweight to Sector Weight.
