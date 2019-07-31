Market Overview

21 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2019 9:24am   Comments
Gainers

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares surged 21.1% today to $26.21 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.6 B. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-07-31, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Lattice Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares surged 12.1% today to $18.40. The market cap stands at $2.1 B.
  • Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) stock increased by 10.5% today to $8.13. The market cap stands at $874.0 M.
  • One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) shares rose 7.0% today to $1.83. The market cap stands at $24.9 M.
  • Garmin, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRMN) stock moved upwards by 6.4% today to $81.50. The market cap stands at $14.5 B. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on 2019-06-07, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) shares rose 6.3% today to $243.00. The market cap stands at $13.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on 2019-07-19, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $233.00.
  • Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) stock moved upwards by 5.5% today to $93.49. The market cap stands at $26.2 B. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on 2019-07-31, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock increased by 4.8% today to $1.74. The market cap stands at $64.5 M.
  • SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares moved upwards by 4.6% today to $11.30. The market cap stands at $1.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-06-19, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares rose 3.8% today to $216.75. The market cap stands at $960.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-07-31, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $245.00.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares increased by 3.5% today to $65.61. The market cap stands at $3.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on 2019-06-18, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $52.00.
  • StoneCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: STNE) stock surged 2.0% today to $36.50. The market cap stands at $10.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on 2019-06-28, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $33.00.

 

Losers

  • 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) stock fell 39.8% today to $21.97 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Baird, on 2019-07-31, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $29.00.
  • Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares declined 38.1% today to $0.78. The market cap stands at $13.7 M.
  • FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares plummeted 12.1% today to $14.15. The market cap stands at $3.3 B. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on 2019-07-31, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $15.00.
  • Verb Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) stock plummeted 5.6% today to $1.86. The market cap stands at $44.0 M.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock declined 4.6% today to $32.32. The market cap stands at $36.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on 2019-07-31, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock fell 4.1% today to $3.26. The market cap stands at $1.9 B.
  • Spotify Technology, Inc. (NYSE: SPOT) stock plummeted 4.0% today to $149.00. The market cap stands at $28.0 B. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on 2019-07-25, the current rating is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $180.00.
  • Stratasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares declined 3.9% today to $27.30. The market cap stands at $1.5 B.
  • 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) shares plummeted 3.3% today to $24.80. The market cap stands at $2.6 B. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on 2019-07-31, the current rating is at Sell, with a price target of $18.50.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

