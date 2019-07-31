42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) shares rose 15% to $12.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and Q2 EPS higher from last year.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares rose 14.7% to $24.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) rose 14.2% to $7.49 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
- Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) rose 13.3% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 12.4% to $5.08 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.36% on Tuesday.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) rose 10.7% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it is reviewing strategic options, including a potential sale.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) rose 9.9% to $18.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) rose 8.7% to $3.26 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.26% on Tuesday.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) rose 8.1% to $48.40 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) rose 7.7% to $34.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) rose 6.7% to $81.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised FY19 forecast.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) rose 6.5% to $243.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) rose 6.2% to $94.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares rose 6% to $7.80 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) rose 5.9% to $145.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY19 EPS guidance.
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) rose 5.6% to $63.40 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) rose 5.2% to $108.66 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY19 earnings outlook.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) rose 4.9% to $11.01 in pre-market trading after the company announced upbeat results for its second quarter and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) rose 4.6% to $66.53 in pre-market trading.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 4.5% to $218.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 4.4% to $19.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares rose 4.1% to $2.31 in pre-market trading.
- Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) rose 3.6% to $74.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 3.4% to $13.41 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
Losers
- Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) fell 33.3% to $0.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering with no disclosed size.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) fell 33% to $24.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) fell 13.4% to $13.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued Q3 guidance below analyst estimates.
- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) fell 12.3% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and issued weak FY19 forecast.
- Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) fell 8.1% to $3.95 in pre-market trading following Q2 results
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) fell 7.6% to $52.60 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) shares fell 6.3% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after reporting a 7 million share common stock offering.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) fell 6.2% to $6.25 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 6.1% to $10.45 in pre-market trading.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 5.5% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 11.29% on Tuesday.
- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) fell 4.9% to $61.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 guidance below analyst estimates.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) fell 4.9% to $17.83 in pre-market trading.
- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) fell 4.8% to $27.72 in pre-market trading.
- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) fell 4.8% to $84.78 in pre-market trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 guidance below analyst estimates.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) fell 4.8% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 15.60% on Tuesday.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) fell 4.5% to $2.53 in pre-market trading.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 4.1% to $32.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) fell 3.3% to $144.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
