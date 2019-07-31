28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares moved upwards by 10.9% to $49.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $1.5 B.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) shares increased by 8.9% to $0.70. The market cap stands at $45.6 M. According to the most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on 2019-05-28, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) stock surged 8.1% to $107.00. The market cap stands at $3.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $86.00.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) shares surged 7.3% to $145.63. The market cap stands at $8.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $184.00.
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) stock rose 7.0% to $64.25. The market cap stands at $3.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Baird, on 2019-07-29, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $66.00.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares increased by 5.3% to $0.69. The market cap stands at $22.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares rose 4.2% to $1.73. The market cap stands at $176.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $3.10. The market cap stands at $17.6 M.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $0.17. The market cap stands at $7.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) stock rose 3.7% to $9.85. The market cap stands at $366.8 M. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on 2019-05-10, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $20.00.
- MeiraGTx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTX) shares increased by 3.1% to $28.78. The market cap stands at $930.5 M.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock moved upwards by 2.6% to $0.58. The market cap stands at $10.5 M.
- Nabriva Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares rose 2.5% to $2.45. The market cap stands at $177.6 M.
- Histogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSGX) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $0.19. The market cap stands at $17.9 M.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock rose 2.4% to $2.57. The market cap stands at $8.2 M.
- BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) shares rose 2.1% to $2.94. The market cap stands at $428.5 M.
Losers
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock decreased by 29.9% to $1.01 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $63.8 M. According to the most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on 2019-05-16, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares fell 15.5% to $1.47. The market cap stands at $71.8 M. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on 2019-06-27, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) stock declined 7.3% to $4.69. The market cap stands at $241.1 M.
- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) stock fell 3.6% to $2.65. The market cap stands at $1.9 M.
- vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) stock fell 3.5% to $1.38. The market cap stands at $77.5 M. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-05-30, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares fell 3.1% to $1.11. The market cap stands at $92.4 M. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-06-11, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares fell 2.9% to $2.36. The market cap stands at $90.7 M. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on 2019-06-14, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock plummeted 2.4% to $2.83. The market cap stands at $227.5 M. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.00.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares decreased by 2.4% to $2.90. The market cap stands at $4.8 M.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) shares fell 2.1% to $7.45. The market cap stands at $188.1 M.
- OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 2.0% to $5.85. The market cap stands at $930.9 M.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) stock plummeted 2.0% to $4.01. The market cap stands at $48.1 M. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on 2019-06-14, the current rating is at Underweight.
