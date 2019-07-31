Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2019 4:01am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares moved upwards by 10.9% to $49.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $1.5 B.
  • Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) shares increased by 8.9% to $0.70. The market cap stands at $45.6 M. According to the most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on 2019-05-28, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) stock surged 8.1% to $107.00. The market cap stands at $3.5 B. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Hold, with a price target of $86.00.
  • Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) shares surged 7.3% to $145.63. The market cap stands at $8.6 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-07-12, the current rating is at Overweight, with a price target of $184.00.
  • NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) stock rose 7.0% to $64.25. The market cap stands at $3.1 B. According to the most recent rating by Baird, on 2019-07-29, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $66.00.
  • Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares increased by 5.3% to $0.69. The market cap stands at $22.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares rose 4.2% to $1.73. The market cap stands at $176.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on 2019-07-30, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $3.10. The market cap stands at $17.6 M.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $0.17. The market cap stands at $7.4 M. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on 2019-07-24, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) stock rose 3.7% to $9.85. The market cap stands at $366.8 M. According to the most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on 2019-05-10, the current rating is at Neutral, with a price target of $20.00.
  • MeiraGTx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTX) shares increased by 3.1% to $28.78. The market cap stands at $930.5 M.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock moved upwards by 2.6% to $0.58. The market cap stands at $10.5 M.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares rose 2.5% to $2.45. The market cap stands at $177.6 M.
  • Histogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSGX) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $0.19. The market cap stands at $17.9 M.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock rose 2.4% to $2.57. The market cap stands at $8.2 M.
  • BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) shares rose 2.1% to $2.94. The market cap stands at $428.5 M.

 

Losers

  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock decreased by 29.9% to $1.01 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $63.8 M. According to the most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on 2019-05-16, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares fell 15.5% to $1.47. The market cap stands at $71.8 M. According to the most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on 2019-06-27, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) stock declined 7.3% to $4.69. The market cap stands at $241.1 M.
  • SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) stock fell 3.6% to $2.65. The market cap stands at $1.9 M.
  • vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) stock fell 3.5% to $1.38. The market cap stands at $77.5 M. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-05-30, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares fell 3.1% to $1.11. The market cap stands at $92.4 M. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-06-11, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares fell 2.9% to $2.36. The market cap stands at $90.7 M. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on 2019-06-14, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock plummeted 2.4% to $2.83. The market cap stands at $227.5 M. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-07-18, the current rating is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares decreased by 2.4% to $2.90. The market cap stands at $4.8 M.
  • Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) shares fell 2.1% to $7.45. The market cap stands at $188.1 M.
  • OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 2.0% to $5.85. The market cap stands at $930.9 M.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) stock plummeted 2.0% to $4.01. The market cap stands at $48.1 M. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on 2019-06-14, the current rating is at Underweight.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks After-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACST + ACRS)

New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning
33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

'What We Need Is A Political Revolution': Sanders, Warren Face Off With Moderate Democrats In Detroit