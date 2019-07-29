5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP) stock rose 3.0% to $15.73 during Friday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $3.1 B.
- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) shares rose 2.3% to $18.50. The market cap stands at $3.4 B.
- California Water Service, Inc. (NYSE: CWT) stock surged 1.3% to $53.70. The market cap stands at $2.5 B.
- Exelon, Inc. (NYSE: EXC) stock surged 1.0% to $46.28. The market cap stands at $44.4 B. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on 2019-06-14, the current rating is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $55.00.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock plummeted 1.5% to $0.37 during Friday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $40.5 M. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on 2019-06-06, the current rating is at Perform.
Posted-In: Utilities Stocks MoversNews Movers & Shakers After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.