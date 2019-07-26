64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares gained 32.1% to close at $0.9250 after the company announced a merger with NeuroBO Pharmaceuticals.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) climbed 28.9% to close at $52.60 on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) rose 28.1% to close at $13.00.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) jumped 28% to close at $13.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) shares rose 23.8% to close at $3.28 after the company reported preliminary Q2 sales are up 45% from last year.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 20.1% to close at $6.99.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) rose 19.6% to close at $8.55. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics said the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to its lead investigational therapy pegzilarginase, for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency, a rare progressive disease presenting in early childhood that results in severe complications and early mortality.
- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) rose 18.2% to close at $64.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Citi also upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) rose 17.4% to close at $33.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance on the high end analyst estimates and announced a $4.5 million buyback.
- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB) gained 16.1% to close at $19.62 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) gained 15.3% to close at $4.30.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 14.3% to close at $4.57.
- ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) jumped 13.8% to close at $0.2731 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also reported a Q2 net loss of $1.3 million vs $4.2 million in the same quarter last year.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) rose 10.6% to close at $48.62 following Q2 results.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares gained 10% to close at $5.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) rose 9.9% to close at $69.84 after reporting Q2 results.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) gained 9.8% to close at $222.86.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) gained 9.8% to close at $39.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) climbed 9.1% to close at $5.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 8.3% to close at $2.49. Noble Capital initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and a $12 price target.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) rose 6.5% to close at $5.61.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) rose 6.4% to close at $4.53.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) rose 6.1% to close at $27.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) rose 5.7% to close at $42.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also extended its 2017 development agreement with BioCardia.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) gained 5% to close at $2.34.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) shares rose 4.1% to close at $99.49 after reporting strong Q2 results.
Losers
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares dipped 27% to close at $200.90 on Thursday after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. Evercore ISI Group downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $340 to $220.
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) dropped 25.6% to close at $3.72.
- World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) fell 24.9% to close at $123.04 following Q1 results. Janney Capital downgraded World Acceptance from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $108 to $87.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) fell 23.7% to close at $42.01 after multiple firms downgraded the company's stock following the release of the company's Q2 results.
- NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) shares declined 21.7% to close at $16.07 after reporting Q1 results. Dougherty downgraded NextGen Healthcare from Neutral to Sell.
- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) dropped 20.5% to close at $28.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) fell 20.4% to close at $72.90 after the company reported Q3 results and lowered its FY19 guidance.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) fell 20.2% to close at $23.11 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and lowered FY2019 guidance.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) fell 20.1% to close at $17.80.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) dropped 20% to close at $5.41 after reporting Q2 results.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) fell 19.1% to close at $15.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) shares declined 17.4% to close at $3.24.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) fell 16.5% to close at $12.05.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 16.3% to close at $2.36.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) dipped 16.2% to close at $346.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 15.8% to close at $11.51.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) dropped 15.5% to close at $2.50.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) dipped 14.1% to close at $4.34.
- Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) fell 14% to close at $11.21.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) dropped 13.8% to close at $2.25.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped 13.6% to close at $228.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) fell 13.4% to close at $22.75. Cara Therapeutics priced its 5.5 million share offering of common stock at $23 per share.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) dropped 13.4% to close at $3.44.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) fell 12.9% to close at $5.66.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) dropped 12.2% to close at $3.25 after reporting interim data from ABO-102 Phase 1/2 gene therapy trial in MPS IIIA.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 11.4% to close at $33.24 after reporting quarterly results.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) fell 10.7% to close at $6.66.
- CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) dipped 8.9% to close at $43.01 following Q2 results.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) dropped 8.7% to close at $4.4900.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) dropped 8.4% to close at $31.67 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell 7.5% to close at $9.56 after reporting second-quarter earnings. The company issued weak 2019 earnings guidance.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) dropped 6.7% to close at $5.34.
- Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) dropped 5.9% to close at $9.66 after the company reported Q2 results.
- QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) fell 5.6% to close at $37.87 following Q2 results.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 5.1% to close at $115.12. PayPal reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued 2019 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) fell 4.1% to close at $23.27 following weak sales.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares dropped 3.9% to close at $285.73 after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) fell 3.4% to close at $127.59 after the company issued its Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
