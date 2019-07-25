Hedge fund Greenlight Capital has added new positions in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS), Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) and Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS), president David Einhorn said in his second-quarter letter to investors.

In 2018, Greenlight Capital's main fund lost 9% in December, bringing its decline for 2018 to 34%. according to CNBC.

The fund has since recovered, and in June 2019, the fund rose 1.3% — lifting its 2019 return to 18%, according to Bloomberg.

Greenlight's holdings include General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Green Brick Partners, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF), CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) and The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO).

Dillards is a home furnishing, fashion apparel and cosmetics retail business. Investors in Dillards include AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) and Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS)

Chemours manufactures and distributes chemicals such as titanium dioxide, refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins, and industrial and specialty chemicals for gold producing, oil refining and agriculture.

Investors in Chemours include Acadian Asset Management LLC, Allianz Asset Management GmbH and Destination Wealth Management.

Scientific Games is a provider of gaming services to lottery and gaming organizations. Investors in Scientific Games include Jericho Capital Asset Management LP, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) and Citadel LLC.

Price Action

Dillards shares were down 1.56% at $77.70 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $94.03 and a 52-week low of $53.96.

Chemours shares were down 1.09% at $19.07. The stock has a 52-week high of $48.97 and a 52-week low of $18.14.

Scientific Games shares were trading higher by 3.18% at $19.44. The stock has a 52-week high of $50 and a 52-week low of $14.79.

