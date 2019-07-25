Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

David Einhorn's Q2 Letter To Greenlight Investors Shows New Stakes In Dillards, Chemours, Scientific Games
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 25, 2019 2:37pm   Comments
Share:
David Einhorn's Q2 Letter To Greenlight Investors Shows New Stakes In Dillards, Chemours, Scientific Games

Hedge fund Greenlight Capital has added new positions in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS), Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) and Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS), president David Einhorn said in his second-quarter letter to investors.

In 2018, Greenlight Capital's main fund lost 9% in December, bringing its decline for 2018 to 34%. according to CNBC.

The fund has since recovered, and in June 2019, the fund rose 1.3% — lifting its 2019 return to 18%, according to Bloomberg.

Greenlight's holdings include General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Green Brick Partners, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF), CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) and The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO).

Dillards is a home furnishing, fashion apparel and cosmetics retail business. Investors in Dillards include AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) and Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS)

Chemours manufactures and distributes chemicals such as titanium dioxide, refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins, and industrial and specialty chemicals for gold producing, oil refining and agriculture.

Investors in Chemours include Acadian Asset Management LLC, Allianz Asset Management GmbH and Destination Wealth Management.

Scientific Games is a provider of gaming services to lottery and gaming organizations. Investors in Scientific Games include Jericho Capital Asset Management LP, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) and Citadel LLC.

Price Action

Dillards shares were down 1.56% at $77.70 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $94.03 and a 52-week low of $53.96.

Chemours shares were down 1.09% at $19.07. The stock has a 52-week high of $48.97 and a 52-week low of $18.14.

Scientific Games shares were trading higher by 3.18% at $19.44. The stock has a 52-week high of $50 and a 52-week low of $14.79.

Related Links:

Why Poker Players Might Make Better Investors

Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Up 2.7% in 2012

Posted-In: Bloomberg CNBC David Einhorn Greenlight CapitalNews Hedge Funds General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + BCS)

'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade
8 Of The Best Investments For Boomers Concerned About Retirement
Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Xenetic Biosciences Shares Plummet
Mid-Day Market Update: Nu Skin Falls On Lowered Guidance; Guardion Health Sciences Shares Jump
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Bank Of America Profit Tops Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Southwest Airlines Manages Slight Q2 Profit Despite Grounding of Boeing MAX 737s