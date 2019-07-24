15 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Regular Session

Gainers

Jiayin Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares rose 19.2% to close at $12.10 during Tuesday's regular session. The market cap stands at $647,350,000.

(NASDAQ: JFIN) shares rose 19.2% to close at $12.10 during Tuesday's regular session. The market cap stands at $647,350,000. Internap, Inc. (NASDAQ: INAP) shares rose 15.0% to close at $3.17. The market cap stands at $84,744,532.

(NASDAQ: INAP) shares rose 15.0% to close at $3.17. The market cap stands at $84,744,532. Infinera, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFN) shares rose 11.0% to close at $3.74. The market cap stands at $666,678,390. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley, on 2019-07-23, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

(NASDAQ: INFN) shares rose 11.0% to close at $3.74. The market cap stands at $666,678,390. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley, on 2019-07-23, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.



AudioCodes, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares rose 10.0% to close at $18.09. The market cap stands at $508,782,453.

(NASDAQ: AUDC) shares rose 10.0% to close at $18.09. The market cap stands at $508,782,453. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares rose 9.1% to close at $9.81. The market cap stands at $658,584,732.

(NASDAQ: PLAB) shares rose 9.1% to close at $9.81. The market cap stands at $658,584,732. Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTG) shares rose 8.4% to close at $4.40. The market cap stands at $61,301,192.

(NASDAQ: CTG) shares rose 8.4% to close at $4.40. The market cap stands at $61,301,192. Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) shares rose 8.0% to close at $3.92. The market cap stands at $37,516,984.

(NASDAQ: PRCP) shares rose 8.0% to close at $3.92. The market cap stands at $37,516,984. Phoenix New Media, Inc. (NYSE: FENG) shares rose 7.4% to close at $2.90. The market cap stands at $211,029,357.

(NYSE: FENG) shares rose 7.4% to close at $2.90. The market cap stands at $211,029,357. Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) shares rose 7.3% to close at $4.86. The market cap stands at $80,427,972. According to the most recent rating by National Securities, on 2019-07-16, the current rating is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.

Losers

Vuzix, Inc. (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares fell 10.2% to close at $2.25 during Tuesday's regular session. The market cap stands at $75,099,817.

Verb Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) shares fell 9.2% to close at $2.08. The market cap stands at $46,404,359.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) shares fell 8.0% to close at $1.49. The market cap stands at $56,665,376.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares fell 7.6% to close at $19.64. The market cap stands at $2,378,196,427. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on 2019-06-20, the current rating is at Neutral.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 7.1% to close at $1.71. The market cap stands at $66,498,967.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares fell 6.3% to close at $1.04. The market cap stands at $14,538,507.