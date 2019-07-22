Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bunge, BP Form Joint Venture To Create A Bioenergy Company In Brazil
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 22, 2019 11:18am   Comments
Share:

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) announced an agreement with BP plc (NYSE: BP) to form a 50/50 joint venture that will create a bioenergy company in Brazil.

Bunge will receive cash proceeds of $775 million in the transaction. The joint venture, to be called BP Bunge Bioenergia, will operate on a standalone basis, with a total of 11 mills located across the Southeast, North and Midwest regions of Brazil.

"This partnership with BP represents a major portfolio optimization milestone for Bunge which allows us to reduce our current exposure to sugar milling, strengthen our balance sheet and focus on our core businesses,” said Gregory Heckman, Bunge CEO. “We have a strong, committed partner in BP, as well as flexibility in the medium and long term for further monetization, with full exit potential via an IPO or other strategic route."

Bunge shares were trading up 1.7% at $56.55, while BP shares were trading around $39.17 at time of publication.

Related Links:

CUI Global Shares Rise After Securing Order From Major UK Gas Network Operator

GNC Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings

Posted-In: BP Bunge Bioenergia brazilNews Contracts Global

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BG + BP)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019
Single-Use Plastics Bans: A Risk For The Petchem Industry
Floods Raising Freight Rates, Washing Away Revenues
Harvest Health & Recreation Strikes Deal To Distribute CBD Products To 10,000 Stores
Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Bunge, Hain Celestial And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Leafbuyer Technologies Expands Network Through TheCHIVE Partnership