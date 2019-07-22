CUI Global Shares Rise After Securing Order From Major UK Gas Network Operator

CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has secured a purchase order valued at more than $900,000 under an existing framework agreement with a major UK gas network operator.

Orbital will undertake service, repair and calibration of equipment installed at 23 of the operator's sites in the UK for a period of one year.

"This most recent order is testament to Orbital's capabilities and those of our exceptional service team and its ability to deliver ongoing support of complex analytical equipment at a world-class level of service,” said Orbital President Nicholas Clough. “We look forward to a long and rewarding relationship with this operator, one of Orbital's longest standing and most important customers."

CUI Global shares were trading up 22.79% at 96 cents during Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.90 and a 52-week low of 77 cents.

