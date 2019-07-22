55 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) shares surged 43.1% to close at $1.86 on Friday after the company announced positive results from a first in human study of its MTX102 immuno-tolerising vaccine product candidate in diabetes.
- Afya Ltd. (NASDAQ: AFYA) surged 26.8% to close at $24.09. Afya priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares rose 24% to close at $79.35.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) gained 19.8% to close at $9.46 after a report of talks to merge with GateHouse. The deal could be announced in the next few weeks.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares rose 14.8% to close at $83.52 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results higher from last year.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) climbed 14.6% to close at $0.3490 on seemingly no company-specific news. It could be potentially a rebound after the stock dropped over 50% this week.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 14.3% to close at $10.85.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares rose 12.1% to close at $34.30 after the company confirmed that Vintage Capital Management sent an unsolicited conditional proposal to acquire all of the company's outstanding common shares for $40 per share.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) climbed 12% to close at $39.01 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter guidance.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) rose 12% to close at $3.54.
- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) shares jumped 11.9% to close at $2.26.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) gained 9.6% to close at $5.04.
- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) gained 9.6% to close at $25.82 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares surged 9.6% to close at $10.54. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment with an Outperform rating.
- Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares gained 9.2% to close at $20.23 following strong Q2 earnings.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares jumped 8.9% to close at $2.45.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares climbed 8.9% to close at $6.27.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) rose 8.8% to close at $3.71.
- HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 8.8% to close at $3.33. HyreCar priced its 3.5 million share common stock offering at $3 per share.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares surged 8.4% to close at $2.19.
- New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: NEWM) rose 8.2% to close at $9.81.
- Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) gained 8.1% to close at $66.51 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) rose 8% to close at $5.95.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) gained 7.1% to close at $78.54.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) shares rose 5.5% to close at $94.28 after the company agreed to sell its Australia unit to Asahi for $11.3 billion.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) shares gained 5% to close at $13.51.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 4% to close at $11.30 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
Losers
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) shares fell 30.6% to close at $5.90 on Friday after rising 3.66% on Thursday.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares dipped 27.2% to close at $6.33 on Friday.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares fell 24.3% to close at $1.96 following pricing of a 1.8 million Class A unit offering at $2 per unit.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) dropped 17% to close at $0.8967 after Reuters reported the struggling department store may have hired debt restructuring experts. JC Penney tasked experts to explore options that would give the company more time to oversee a turnaround in the face of $4 billion of debt which needs to be addressed in the coming years, sources told Reuters.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) fell 15.7% to close at $5.32 amid reports Elliott Management has cut the price of its takeover bid.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares declined 15.3% to close at $3.05.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares fell 14.1% to close at $2.13 after climbing 30.53% on Thursday.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) fell 13.6% to close at $3.57.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares dropped 13.3% to close at $0.7459 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) fell 13% to close at $14.65. RCI reported resignation of BDO as Auditor and filed compliance plan with Nasdaq. The company expects to report internal review status and preliminary 2Q19 results in more detail next week.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares fell 11.8% to close at $2.99.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) dipped 11.7% to close at $26.17.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) dropped 11.5% to close at $17.88 after the company reported preliminary Q2 sales below analyst estimates. The company also cut its FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) fell 10.9% to close at $9.57.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) dropped 10.4% to close at $8.24.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares declined 9.9% to close at $2.54.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares declined 9.8% to close at $1.84.
- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) fell 9.8% to close at $5.08.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) fell 9.4% to close at $5.33.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) dropped 9% to close at $10.80.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares fell 8.9% to close at $2.46.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) dropped 8.8% to close at $7.90.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) dipped 8.3% to close at $4.63.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares fell 7.7% to close at $2.63.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 6.8% to close at $2.45 after surging 34.87% on Thursday.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 6.7% to close at $7.81. Bank of America downgraded Michaels from Neutral to Underperform.
- Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) fell 6.6% to close at $30.69 after the company reported Q1 results.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) fell 4.5% to close at $3.00 after the company reported added analysis of SHINE Phase 2b results for IFX-1.
