Genmab Opens Above IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 18, 2019 10:50am   Comments
Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $18.25 after being priced at $17.75 per ADS share.

Genmab is an international biotech company specializing in antibody-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The two marketed partnered products are Darzalex for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma and Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies are the joint lead managers for the offering, while Guggenheim Securities and RBC Capital Markets are the co-managers.

