Owl Rock Capital Opens Above IPO Price
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $15.50 after being priced at $15.30 per share.
The company started trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ORCC.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies.
Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here
Goldman Sachs , Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Wells Fargo are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
Related Links:
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.