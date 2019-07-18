Market Overview

Owl Rock Capital Opens Above IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 18, 2019 10:15am   Comments
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $15.50 after being priced at $15.30 per share.

The company started trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ORCC.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies.

Goldman Sachs , Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Wells Fargo are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

