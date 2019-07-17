44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares jumped 190.6% to $2.79 after the company received a Hong Kong patent for its MapcatSF device.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 27.3% to $4.3153 after Cross River Capital Management disclosed a 20.3% stake in the company.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) shares gained 18.2% to $4.87 after the company announced a strategic alliance and licensing agreement with Cleveland Clinic for an innovative breast cancer vaccine technology.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) gained 17.9% to $2.0390 after Imperial Capital upgraded the company's stock from In-Line to Outperform and announced a $4.50 price target.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) climbed 16.9% to $22.40. AVROBIO priced its 6.5 million share common stock offering at $18.50 per share.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) gained 15.4% to $4.8710.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares rose 15.3% to $72.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised its collaboration and license from $95-$110 million to $110-$125 million.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 14.6% to $2.99.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) rose 13.4% to $4.40 after Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) announced it will acquire the company in a $338 million deal.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) rose 11.7% to $4.3885.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) climbed 11.6% to $3.55.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) climbed 11.1% to $8.34.
- Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) gained 10.8% to $2.8695.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) jumped 10.2% to $4.1638 after the company announced a contract award totaling approximately $52 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) rose 9.7% to $6.58.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares surged 8.8% to $16.92. Piper Jaffray upgraded MACOM from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $14 to $21.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) rose 8.1% to $258.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance on the high end of analyst estimates.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) surged 8.1% to $2.1950.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) surged 7.9% to $26.97.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) gained 7.6% to $11.18. B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Opera with a Buy rating and a $14.50 price target.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) rose 5.3% to $215.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and a quarter-over-quarter increase in gross margin.
Losers
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares dipped 50% to $5.42. Xenetic Biosciences priced its 2.3 million unit offering at $6.50 per share.
- Golden Minerals Co (NYSE: AUMN) tumbled 28% to $0.2376 after reporting a $2.25 million registered direct offering.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) fell 18.8% to $2.6568 after dropping 6.57% on Tuesday.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) dipped 16.2% to $16.01 after the company priced its 2.06 million share common stock offering at $17 per share for gross proceeds of $35 million.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) fell 16.1% to $38.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected preliminary second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also cut its sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares fell 15% to $3.6550 after rising 46.76% on Tuesday. Immuron priced its 339,130 ADS offering at $4 per ADS.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) dropped 14.2% to $14.74 after surging 33.10% on Tuesday.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 11.8% to $2.10.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) tumbled 11.4% to $8.97 after the company reported a $75 million common stock offering.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 11.2% to $2.6650 after the company reported it would discontinue further development of its Phase 1/2 Study for advanced Bladder Cancer.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 11.2% to $8.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) dropped 11% to $11.35.
- SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) shares slipped 10.8% to $10.62. SharpSpring disclosed that it has added 290 new customers during the second quarter of 2019.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) fell 10.6% to $71.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) dipped 10.1% to $6.92.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) dropped 10% to $4.25.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 9.7% to $3.07.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 9.7% to $3.0604 after declining 11.02% on Tuesday.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) dropped 9.2% to $3.86.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares declined 9.2% to $2.68.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 6.6% to $4.94.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) fell 6.5% to $50.53 after reporting weak Q2 sales.
- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) dropped 4.5% to $80.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
