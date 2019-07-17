Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) cut its adjusted second-quarter EPS guidance from 62 cents-64 cents to 57 cents-58 cents versus a 61 cent estimate. The company also cut third-quarter guidance from 62 cents-68 cents to 54 cents to 57 cents versus a 62 cent estimate.

The company expects adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter to range from 73 cents to 77 cents.

Knight-Swift cites “oversupply of capacity in the truckload freight market that resulted in greater than expected downward pressure on revenue per loaded mile, excluding fuel surcharge."

Knight-Swift shares traded down 4.54% to $34.26 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.12 and a 52-week low of $23.27.

Related Links:

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Guidance, Shares Fall 20%

Lear Cuts Guidance, Shares Fall