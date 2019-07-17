Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) shares are trading sharply lower after the company reported worse-than-expected preliminary second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also cut its sales guidance below analyst estimates.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nu Skin cut it preliminary 2019 sales guidance from $2.76 billion-$2.81 billion to $2.48 billion-$2.52 billion versus a $2.77 billion estimate.

On Wednesday morning, DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $88 to $38.

Nu Skin Enterprises traded down 19.69% at $36.55 per share in the pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $88.68 and a 52-week low of $43.57.

