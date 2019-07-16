Market Overview

Cancer Genetics Sharply Higher After Interpace Buys Biopharma Unit
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 16, 2019 8:44am   Comments
Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares are trading sharply higher after Interpace Diagnostics (NASDAQ: IDXG) said it purchased the Biopharma Services unit of the Cancer Genetics.

Interpace Diagnostics shares are also trading higher after Ampersand Capital Partners agreed to invest $27 million in the company in two tranches of newly issued convertible preferred stock.

Cancer Genetics shares are up 53% at 27 cents in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.30 and a 52-week low of 15 cents per share.

Interpace Diagnostics shares are up 3.8% at 72 cents in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.78 and a 52-week low of 67 cents per share.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Health Care Asset Sales Markets General Best of Benzinga

