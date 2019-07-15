Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2019
Gainers

  • Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares are up 56% after reporting Interpace Diagnostics will purchase the company's Biopharma services unit.
  • Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares are up 18% after the company’s 8-K shows a common stock purchase deal with Bison Entertainment Media for 2 million shares at $1.50 per share.
  • Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares are up 28% after reporting fourth-quarter earnings and sales were higher from last year.
  • J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) shares are up 6% after reporting mixed second-quarter earnings. Earnings came in at $1.23 per share, missing estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $2.262 billion, beating estimates by $20 million.

Losers

  • pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ: ATEX) shares are down 4% after reporting an $85 million common stock offering.
  • Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) shares are down 4% after reporting a 17.25 million share common stock offering.

