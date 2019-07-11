Market Overview

Blue Lion To Sell Back All Its HomeStreet Shares
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2019 10:38am   Comments
Blue Lion Group will sell all of its shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) common stock to the company.

The group owns approximately 6.48% of the HomeStreet’s common stock. Under the share purchase agreement, Blue Lion Group will sell all of its 1,692,401 shares of HomeStreet’s common stock to the company for $31.16 per share.

“We are pleased to have reached this amicable resolution with Blue Lion Capital following our 2019 annual meeting,” said Mark Mason, HomeStreet CEO. “Our company has made a tremendous amount of progress in the past year as we continue to transform HomeStreet into a leading West Coast regional commercial bank, and moving forward we are fully focused on executing this strategy and realizing long-term value for our shareholders.".

HomeStreet shares were trading down 0.4% at $329.31. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.96 and a 52-week low of $20.50.

