Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) has acquired BluePeak Advisors, LLC for an undisclosed amount.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Illinois. Texas-based BluePeak Advisors assists health plans, employers, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmaceutical companies and other health care alliance companies with Medicare and Medicaid operational and compliance issues.

"BluePeak's expertise in mitigating the risks of managing government health plan programs for clients and prospects gives Gallagher a unique position in the market to broaden our reach and deliver growth," said Patrick Gallagher, CEO of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In June, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co announced the acquisition of Hawthorn, Victoria-based P2 Group.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co shares are trading at $90.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $91.44 and a 52-week low of $67.87.