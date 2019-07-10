Mack Trucks Builds 100,000th Truck With GuardDog Connect

Mack Trucks has built its 100,000th truck equipped with the GuardDog Connect integrated telematics system since first launching the product in 2014, the company announced at its media event on July 9 in Portland, Oregon.

GuardDog Connect is a proactive diagnostic and repair planning solution that monitors a truck's critical fault codes and alerts drivers about potential issues before they become major problems, the company said in a release. It also sends software updates wirelessly.

"From its launch with truck number one to now reaching 100,000 activations, Mack GuardDog Connect has proven itself to be an incredible tool to protect and maximize our customers' uptime," said Jonathan Randall, Mack's senior vice president for North American sales and marketing.

If a potential issue is detected, GuardDog Connect sends a notification to the Mack Uptime Center, which is monitored by customer support specialists 24 hours a day.

OneCall experts can diagnose the problem, order parts and schedule repairs while the truck remains on the road.

In addition, all stakeholders, from the driver to the designated customer contact to the dealership, are kept up to date through the ASIST service communications platform, according to the release.

GuardDog Connect is standard on all of its models equipped with Mack engines and monitors critical fault codes in its engines and aftertreatment systems, and Mack mDRIVE automated manual transmissions.

Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, which is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

