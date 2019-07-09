Market Overview

Less-Than-Truckload Carrier New Penn To Close Pennsylvania Headquarters
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
July 09, 2019 12:22pm   Comments
New Penn Motor Express ("New Penn"), one of three U.S.-based regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers controlled by YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW), said Monday it will close its corporate offices in Lebanon, Pennsylvania after 88 years, and consolidate operations there with YRC's Field Resource Center at the parent's Overland Park, Kansas headquarters.

The closing is expected to occur on or around September 9, according to a memo from New Penn President Howard Moshier. Employees will be terminated on September 9 or within a two-week period starting on that date, Moshier said. 

No New Penn service centers in Pennsylvania and across its network will be affected by the move, the regional LTL said.

It is unclear how many New Penn employees work at the Lebanon headquarters. New Penn said the planned action may constitute a plant closing or mass layoff under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications Act, or WARN. Under the 1988 law, most employers with 100 or more employees are required to provide 60 calendar-day advance notification of plant closings and mass layoffs.

There are no provisions for employee transfers, re-assignment or bumping, New Penn said.

New Penn was founded in 1931 in Lebanon, which is less than 90 miles from Philadelphia.

