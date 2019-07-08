Navistar Inc. (NYSE: NAV) is recalling 209 International HV severe-duty trucks because a lack of lubrication in the wheel hub assembly could lead a wheel to separate from the axle.

Navistar said it knows of two cases where a wheel came off the axle of a 2020 HV model. It did not report any related crashes or injuries. The truck maker said 1 percent of the recalled trucks could have the condition.

Supplier Meritor Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) is responsible for the issue. Daimler Trucks North America (OTC: DMLRY) has 1,040 trucks affected by defect notice 19E-036 filed by Meritor in May for its MX14-120 EVO axle assemblies. The affected assemblies were built from Dec. 31, 2018 through May 13 at its Laurinburg, North Carolina facility.

Assembling the axle without oil in the wheel end can result in the bearings overheating. That can lead to damage and/or seizing of bearings and plastic deformation of components. Eventually, the wheel end can separate from the axle, leading to a crash.



Meritor Inc. allowed some axle assemblies to leave a North Carolina plant with insufficient lubrication.

A driver may hear an unusual noise or feel vibration or pulling of the steering wheel, Meritor said. Navistar said a driver also might see smoke from the underside of the vehicle.

Navistar dealers will inspect and repair the trucks for free. Letters to customers were mailed in mid-June. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall number is 19V-422.

The NHTSA has not yet listed a Daimler Trucks recall for the issue.

Image sourced from Pixabay