A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 8, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2019 1:50pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares were up 8.29% to $12.34. The company presented data from its Phase ½ Alta study evaluating investigational SB-525 gene therapy.
  2. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares were down 22.6% to $3.04 after the company said its 401 Study of Lumateperone did not meet its primary endpoints.
  3. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were down 2.7% to $199.70. Rosenblatt downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell in anticipation of weak iPhone sales.
  4. Sunesis Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares were up 7.69% to 70 cents. The company announced Sangamit has completed the safety evaluation period for the 200 mg cohort of the Phase 1b/2 trial of vecabrutinib; to date, the safety profile has had no drug-related adverse events.
  5. Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares were up 28% to 27 cents after the company reported it generated record MagneGas production.
  6. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares were up 7.96% to $2.17. The company’s stock surged 63% Friday after an agreement had been reached with its largest shareholder Arwidsro to solve its outstanding balances.
  7. Naked Brand Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares were up 49.5% to 25 cents.
  8. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were up 1% to $31.84.
  9. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares were down 13.6% to $8.04 after the company announced it met the primary endpoint of reduction in Alfa (activated) in patients with hemophilia study.

