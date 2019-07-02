Electrek reported Tuesday that yet another Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) executive is leaving the automaker.

Jan Oehmicke, an executive who led the company’s European operations, has departed the company, Electrek said, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

A second report from Business Insider said that Steve MacManus, Tesla's vice president of interior and exterior engineering, has exited as well.

This is the latest high-profile departure from Tesla. On June 26, it emerged that Peter Hocholdinger, Tesla’'s head of production at its Fremont factory, is no longer working for the automaker.

On June 13. reports emerged that Zeljko Popvic, the lead engineer for the Tesla Autopilot perception team, had left the company.

Tesla shares were trading higher by 0.72% at $228.80 in Tuesday's premarket session.

Related Links:

Report: Tesla Production VP Leaves Company

CNBC: Tesla Loses Key Engineer To Autonomous Startup

Photo courtesy of Tesla.