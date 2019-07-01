Market Overview

Westlake Chemical Adjusts 2019 Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 01, 2019 2:40pm   Comments
Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) on Monday said it's looking for FY2019 earnings per share of $3.10-$4.28 versus the previous $5.15 estimate.

The company sees sales of $8 billion-$8.8 billion compared to the previous $8.59 billion estimate.

Westlake Chemical manufactures and markets basic chemicals such as vinyls and polymers. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls.

Westlake Chemical shares are trading down 0.5% at $69.10. The stock has a 52-week high of $112.85 and a 52-week low of $57.20 per share.

