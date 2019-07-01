Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Applied Materials Will Acquire Kokusai Electric For $2.2B
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 01, 2019 8:16am   Comments
Share:

Applied Materials, Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) announced plans to acquire Kokusai Electric from KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) for $2.2 billion.

The transaction has been approved by the Applied Materials board of directors and is expected to close within approximately 12 months, subject to regulatory approval.

Following the close of the transaction, Kokusai Electric will operate as a business unit of Applied's semiconductor products group and continue to be based in Tokyo, with technology and manufacturing centers in Toyama, Japan and Cheonan, Korea.

Applied Materials shares traded up 3.32% at $46.40 in Monday's pre-market session.

Related Links:

KKR To Sell KCF Technologies To SKC For $1B

Applied Materials Analysts Break Down Q2 Beat

Posted-In: Kokusai ElectricM&A News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + KKR)

22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
As Oil Prices Jump, Energy Shares Help Fuel Market Rally
KKR To Sell KCF Technologies To SKC For $1B
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session